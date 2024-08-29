UAE: Indian passport service portal to suspend operations for 5 days

UAE residents and visitors can avail staycations and dining for less, experience live music performances and gaming festivals
The Indian passport service portal will be down for five days because of technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement.
Services of the Passport Seva Portal, the online portal, will remain suspended from 6.30pm on Thursday till 4.30am on Monday.
“Passport and related services, including emergency ‘Tatkal’ passport and police clearance certificate, will not be rendered in the Embassy as well as at all the centres of BLS International,” the embassy noted.
Those who have already booked appointments for Friday and Saturday, it will be rescheduled between September 2 to 8.
“In case the revised appointment date is not convenient to the applicant, he/she can go to any BLS centre after the revised appointment date and submit the passport application as walk-in. No separate appointment will be required for this purpose,” the embassy said.
Other consular and visa services will remain operational at all BLS International centres across the UAE.
