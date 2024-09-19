UAE: Indian passport service portal to shut down for 4 days

The resolution is the first to be formally put forward by the Palestinian Authority since it gained additional rights and privileges this month
The Indian passport service portal will not operate for four days owing to technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Thursday.
The portal will be down from 6:30 pm on September 20, Friday, to 4:30am on September 24, Monday.
Passport and related services including emergency 'Tatkaal' passports and police clearance certificates will not be rendered at the Embassy as well as at all the BLS International centres from September 20 to September 22.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
People whose appointments are scheduled on September 21 will be given revised dates that will fall between September 23 and September 27. In case the revised appointment date is not convenient to the applicant, they can go to any BLS centre after the revised appointment date and submit the passport application as a walk-in.
No separate appointment will be required for this purpose.
Other consular and visa services will continue to be rendered at all BLS centres across the UAE on September 21, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said further.
ALSO READ:
The resolution is the first to be formally put forward by the Palestinian Authority since it gained additional rights and privileges this month
They view it as a pivotal move toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in corporate structures
The Ministry of Defence has outlined the eligibility criteria for interested candidates
The establishments were proven to have violated laws by attempting to circumvent targets with fictitious localisation
The full calendar of DSF events will be unveiled soon
The foundation, which started with a $200 investment, now hopes to recycle plastic into bricks to create charging stations for communities with no access to electricity
Its practices also pose 'a significant risk' to public health, authorities say
The process can be done via app or on the website of Awqaf UAE