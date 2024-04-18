UAE: Indian, Pakistani embassies extend help to flood-affected citizens

He has also directed that support be provided to all families affected by the severe weather conditions
Pakistani and Indian missions in the UAE have issued helpline numbers for their citizens so they can reach out to them for help after the country saw record rains on Tuesday.
There are approximately 3.6 million Indian nationals and 1.7 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE. The two nationalities account for over half of the UAE’s population, which is over 9.5 million.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, issued instructions for reaching out to the Pakistani community to extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the UAE.
“We will ensure the provision of all possible assistance to our community members affected by recent rains,” said Tirmizi.
The consul-general at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, constituted a special team to visit Dubai airport and meet Pakistani nationals waiting due to delayed flights. “The team visited the airport and met stranded passengers to extend required help and facilitation,” said Muhammad.
The UAE recorded its heaviest rain in 75 years on Tuesday, flooding across many residential districts of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and others. As a result, the government has encouraged private sector entities to allow their employees to work from home.
The Pakistani nationals affected during the recent rains could reach out to the below number shared by the missions for assistance.
Abu Dhabi and Al Ain:
Dubai and Northern Emirates:
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai also issued helpline numbers for its citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Those Indian nationals who need help can call the following numbers: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676 and +971585754213.
