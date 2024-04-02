UAE: Indian expats, visitors can now make payments via PhonePe; here's how

It is a downgrade from the 5.7 per cent GDP projection for 2024
Indian citizens visiting or working in the UAE can now make payments using the PhonePe App with the expansion of the company’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the country. The initiative has been made possible through a partnership of PhonePe with Dubai-based Mashreq Bank.
The transactions can be done at Mashreq’s NEOPAY Terminals available across retail stores, dining outlets, as well as tourist and leisure attractions.
The account debit will occur in Indian rupee, showing the currency exchange rate at the terminal, according to PhonePe.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
It is a downgrade from the 5.7 per cent GDP projection for 2024
The objective is to regulate commercial fishing to ensure sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters
The Abu Dhabi operator announced it will be giving away "all its prizes" on April 3
The young people and their families enjoyed a Ramadan iftar with the workers and staff of the correction centre
During his 78-hour feat, the British expat covered over 970 kilometres, climbed 27,500 metres and burnt 260,000 calories
Proceeds from the medical complex will be dedicated to support projects by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives
First day of Eid will be declared after the sighting of the moon
Spread over an area of 132,000 square metres, the lake also has a mosque in the compound that can accommodate 495 worshippers