UAE: Indian expat wins last Dh10 million prize in Big Ticket draw as operations pause

Ramesh Kannan, an Indian man, won the Dh10 million grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 262 in Abu Dhabi.
He got lucky with ticket number 056845 bought on March 29. The winning ticket was picked by Mohammed Shereef, the winner of last month’s Dh15 million draw. However, the show hosts were unable to reach the winner on his Indian and UAE phone numbers provided on the ticket.
“Both the numbers can’t be connected but we will keep trying,” Richard, the show anchor, said.
‘Hope for positive news’
Big Ticket, the longest-running raffle draw in the region, is temporarily pausing its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.
“Big Ticket is temporarily pausing the sale of tickets. We hope it’s for a short time. Keep following our official social media pages for updates,” Richard noted. “Hopefully we will have positive news soon.”
The sale of tickets for the next draw has been halted since April 1. Also, stores at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport have been temporarily closed. Certain facilities on the official website, like ticket purchase, account login, and account registration have been disabled until further notice.
