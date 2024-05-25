E-Paper

UAE-India travel: Several flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday as cyclone set to hit Indian state

The storm is expected impact the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata

by

Angel Tesorero
Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:35 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:39 PM

Several flights between the UAE and India are cancelled on May 26 and 27 (Sunday and Monday).

This is following the decision of Kolkata Airport Authority of India to suspend all flight operations for 21 hours, starting from 12am on May 26 to 9am on May 27, due to Cyclone Remal's landfall.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The storm is expected to impact the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata. "Flight operations are suspended for 21 hours due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata," Kolkata Airport Authority of India said in a statement.


