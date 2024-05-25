UAE-India travel: Several flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday as cyclone set to hit Indian state

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:35 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:39 PM

Several flights between the UAE and India are cancelled on May 26 and 27 (Sunday and Monday).

This is following the decision of Kolkata Airport Authority of India to suspend all flight operations for 21 hours, starting from 12am on May 26 to 9am on May 27, due to Cyclone Remal's landfall.

