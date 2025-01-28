UAE, India ministers discuss ties during meeting in Abu Dhabi

Photo: WAM file

UAE's friendship and strategic cooperation with India were discussed during a meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the discussion, which took place in Abu Dhabi, the two sides also spoke about ways to foster UAE-India relations across various sectors, including economic, trade, investment, and cultural fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Jaishankar also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on these matters.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his congratulations on the occasion of India's Republic Day, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Indian people.