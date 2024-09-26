UAE: Human rights groups commend pardon of Bangladeshis involved in protests

Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said
A coalition of human rights organisations commended the UAE's decision to pardon Bangladeshi nationals who were involved in recent protests.
These individuals were convicted of crimes affecting security and public order, and sentenced for committing offences punishable by law.
The coalition released an international statement during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Led by the Union Association for Human Rights and comprising over 20 international, regional, and national human rights organisations, including nine groups holding consultative status with the UN, the coalition stated that this decision reflects the UAE's long-standing humanitarian approach and reinforces its adherence to the values of tolerance.
These human rights NGOs commended the swift action taken by the UAE Attorney-General to execute the pardon, which involved suspending penalties and facilitating measures to ensure the return of defendants and convicts to their homeland.
They also lauded the Emirates' justice system and its commitment to the principles of fair and independent legal proceedings.
The statement also praised the humane conditions and environment provided during the period of detention and the execution of sentences, noting that these practices align with international standards.
ALSO READ:
Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said
The visit is a diplomatic milestone that will solidify the UAE’s role on the global stage as a bridge between East and West, he said
Winners of the Finest Surprise draw which is conducted for one luxury car and motorbike are currently unreachable
Sharjah's Ruler and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince offered their sympathies to the Al Mualla family
This partnership will facilitate secure Shariah-compliant transactions through the DMCC Tradeflow platform
The President reiterated that the youth of the UAE are its real wealth
The injured personnel have received the necessary medical care
The agreement will strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations, increase trade exchange, reduce customs violations and illicit trade, a top official said