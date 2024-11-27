UAE: How women's participation in politics affects law-making positively

Sindisiwe Chikunga (left) and Nahla bint Abdulwahab (right)

Women’s participation in parliamentary roles has positively influenced legislation in the UAE, according to a top official in the country’s parliamentary body.

Their approach to addressing key issues related to critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and sustainable development fosters development and leads to 'improved dialogue between genders'.

Speaking on Day 2 of the Global Women’s Forum being held in Dubai on Wednesday, Speaker of the Federal National Council UAE, Saqr Ghobash, said, “Women’s participation in parliamentary roles have had a deep impact on legislation. Their approach in handling issues including health, education, sustainable development (are valuable) … and leads to better conversation between both genders. Our leadership has emphasised women’s participation, not only as a ‘right’ …. but it is important for achieving sustainable development and elevating their roles in society.”

Quoting visionary leaders such as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation, who valued women in distinguished roles, he said, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing a woman in a distinguished position.”

Recalling what Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised about empowering society through women, he added, “We don’t empower the women, we empower the society.”

Ghobash highlighted that the UAE has made strides in enhancing women’s political participation and is “witnessing a turning point in parliamentary work”, with milestones like “more representation of women in the Federal National Council".

These efforts have particularly received impetus since 2005 with the initiatives led by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. Ghobash pointed out these efforts aim to solidify women’s roles in national success.

He added, “A comprehensive work to enhance the role of Emirati women is particularly important in the country's journey toward success.”

Challenges faced by women in conflict zones

Addressing challenges faced by women in conflict zones and restrictive societies, he added: “Women witness more suffering in countries where there are conflicts and where countries impose barriers on women’s participation.”

He stressed that by fostering dialogue and promoting peace, governments can empower women to contribute meaningfully to legislation and global diplomacy, creating a more balanced and progressive governance.

“We need to work towards creating a secure society for women where women can actively and effectively participate in parliament and international platforms… enhancing legislative and political participation.”

Women in politics Other experts during a panel titled, 'Women in Parliament…Exceptional Abilities' urged the younger generation to be the change, emphasising that inspiring the younger generations to enter politics is essential for shaping a future where diverse voices are heard and represented. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Member of Parliament, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities - South Africa said: "I want younger generations to join politics. First, they empower themselves educationally, then they must empower themselves politically, so that they understand what it means to be in politics and what it means to represent a society. We bring the experience of knowing what it feels like to be oppressed and ensure that other generations that come after us do not have to undergo that. Therefore, whatever legislation that gets elected must have an element of being 'gender responsive'." She added, "We are afraid of shame as women, and therefore, if you talk corruption, for instance, it will be very difficult for women, because we're 'afraid of anything that brings shame to us'." Similarly, Nahla bint Abdulwahab Al Hamdiyah, Member of the Sate Council, Sultanate of Oman, underlined the evolving role of women in society, emphasising their contributions not only in traditional fields but also in sectors like industry, where their economic perspectives are driving significant changes. She said, "Women today are making significant contributions not only in education, healthcare, and other societal sectors but also in the industrial sector, bringing about economic shifts. We represent diverse fields, offering unique perspectives. Women, by nature, tend to be more collaborative than competitive, which aids in creating policies that are well-balanced and can be effectively reflected in parliament."