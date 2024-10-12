Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

UAE: How to complain against telecom operators for unstable Internet, bad phone signal

Customers must submit a complaint to the company first and if they're not satisfied, they can apply for this service at TDRA

Are you struggling with bad signal issues, unstable Internet connection on your mobile phone, or poor TV services at home?

UAE residents can file a complaint against Du, Etisalat, or any other telecom operator, and the service is completely free of charge.

Complaints can be filed via the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) mobile application, its website, or through the call centre. Besides individuals, businesses and government entities can apply for the service.

This service aims to support customers in settling any dispute that may arise between them and their telecom service providers. Initially, customers must submit a complaint to the telecom operator, and if they are not satisfied with the resolution of problem, then they use this TDRA service.

Here's a guide:

Required documents

  • Emirates ID
  • Trade licence (for businesses)
  • Supporting documents (if available)

Steps

  • Log into the TDRA website tdra.gov.ae.
  • Click on 'Most Used' section under 'Digital Services'.
  • Choose 'Complaint about telecom providers'.
  • Sign in with your UAE Pass.
  • Provide the required documents and hit submit.
  • Upon reviewing the complaint, the TDRA will send a response regarding the complaint and resolve the dispute.
  • There will be an assessment of the customer's satisfaction with complaint resolution.

Processing time

Five to 20 working days (If the complaint is classified as complex, the process may take longer.)

