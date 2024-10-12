UAE: How to complain against telecom operators for unstable Internet, bad phone signal

Are you struggling with bad signal issues, unstable Internet connection on your mobile phone, or poor TV services at home?

UAE residents can file a complaint against Du, Etisalat, or any other telecom operator, and the service is completely free of charge.

Complaints can be filed via the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) mobile application, its website, or through the call centre. Besides individuals, businesses and government entities can apply for the service.

This service aims to support customers in settling any dispute that may arise between them and their telecom service providers. Initially, customers must submit a complaint to the telecom operator, and if they are not satisfied with the resolution of problem, then they use this TDRA service.

Here's a guide:

Required documents

Emirates ID

Trade licence (for businesses)

Supporting documents (if available)

Steps