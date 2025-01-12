UAE: How simulation room with 'disorienting' lights, 'magnified' sounds helps understand autism

KT photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Imagine living in a world where everyday sounds, sights, and smells become overwhelming barriers. After experiencing the Autism Reality Experience, I gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with autism. This groundbreaking simulation, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East, is an important tool for fostering empathy and awareness.

Upon entering the simulation room, I was briefed on what to expect. To prepare, I was given gloves that restricted my hand movements, followed by foggy glasses that distorted my vision. The effect was immediate and disorienting; it felt as though I was looking through a fog, unable to focus on the people around me.

Next, I was fitted with headphones. As soon as I stepped into the room, I was bombarded by a mix of noises—relentless ticking of a clock, the hum of a vacuum cleaner, and distant traffic. Each sound felt magnified 10 times more, making it nearly impossible to concentrate or relax. The constant noise created an overwhelming atmosphere of constant distraction.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To add to the sensory overload, the room was also filled with a blend of disorienting lights and overpowering scents, further heightening my confusion. On the screen in front of me, I saw the tasks I needed to complete. My objective was to finish five simple activities while seated, but I quickly realised just how challenging this would be.

When I stood up to move around, dizziness overwhelmed me. The sensory overload had taken a physical toll, and my mind raced, struggling to recall the tasks I was meant to complete. I felt helpless and disoriented. By the end of my five-minute experience, I hadn’t completed a single task.

Later, in a conversation with Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland—the company behind the room—I learned that I had experienced one of the easier scenarios. That realisation made me reflect deeply: if this simplified version was so challenging, how do individuals with autism navigate busier environments, like malls or airports, filled with even more noise, lights, and chaos?

Even after removing the headphones, glasses, and gloves, the dizziness and confusion lingered. This brief glimpse into the sensory overload faced by many with autism offered a stark realisation: for them, such overwhelming experiences are not just occasional—they are daily realities that can last for hours, or even days.