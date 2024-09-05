UAE: Hotels save nearly Dh500,000 in 6 months by cutting down food waste

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 9:14 AM

Ever wondered what happens to the surplus food generated by open buffet systems in restaurants and hotels? Many establishments across the UAE acknowledge the issue and are actively implementing strategies to minimise food waste and ensure that any surplus is repurposed or disposed off responsibly.

The Winnow system is a critical initiative that St. Regis Abu Dhabi has introduced to reduce food waste. "We have achieved remarkable savings of Dh480,620 in food waste — equivalent to 25 tonnes — within the first half of 2024 at our all-day dining restaurant. Maintaining our high standards, 75 per cent of our food is freshly prepared daily, ensuring quality while repurposing to reduce waste," said Karim Gharbi, General Manager at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi.

St. Regis prepares 1,000 meals daily and collaborates with the 'Stop Wasting Food' initiative across Marriott hotels. In addition to relying on technology, they ensure that food handlers receive training in recipe costing and waste reduction techniques.

Similarly, Rotana employs a comparable approach by partnering with Chef's Eye to optimise food management. "We've significantly decreased carbon emissions and minimised waste by accurately measuring and analysing food preparation, production, and buffet waste. This includes a 22 per cent reduction in overall trim waste, a 15 per cent reduction in food waste from buffet stations, and an impressive 63 per cent reduction in food waste from plated meals in the first quarter of this year," explained Scott Valentine, Corporate Director of F&B and Culinary at Rotana.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Managing 273 food and beverage outlets across 80 regional operational properties, Rotana serves more than six million guests annually, making a robust food waste management strategy essential. "Data from Chef's Eye enables us to enhance our training programs effectively," added Valentine.

Furthermore, the group has signed an agreement with the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne'ma, prioritising food waste reduction and fostering close collaboration with local charities. "Our policies ensure that these organisations receive safe, high-quality food donations regularly," he said.

While certain foods may not be suitable for donation due to safety or quality concerns, the chef and 'Food and Beverages' teams ensure only appropriate items are donated and responsibly manage food that cannot be donated.

Rotana has also adopted various approaches, such as using smaller plates and serving spoons, to minimise buffet waste.