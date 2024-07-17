UAE: Honey from olive trees? Sharjah launches new project

Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:20 PM

A new project at Al Dhaid University will focus on extracting honey from olive trees, which are notable for being completely pesticide-free. The announcement was made on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Radio and Television.

In addition to the honey project, the university will feature vegetable and fruit farms, cattle and poultry farms, and a new veterinary college.

The college will oversee a pasture project aimed at developing and improving sheep breeds for milk and meat production.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Dr Sultan announced the establishment of Al Dhaid University, which specialises in agriculture, environment, food, and livestock.