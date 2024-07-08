UAE: Hire us for our skills, not as last-minute resort to avoid fines, say Emirati job-seekers

Residents will get one day off on Sunday for Hijri New Year
Emiratis are speaking out against private sector companies that recently went into overdrive to recruit them only to meet the deadline and quota for Emiratisation.
Some companies have been seeking Emiratis on job platforms, such as LinkedIn, primarily on the basis of their nationality without considering their skills and qualifications. Emiratis underline their skills should be the primary reason for companies to hire them.
Maryam Hamad, a freelance artist, is searching for a job that she specialises in: Arts. She received many interview requests with employers trying to convince her for roles that did not match her skills. She said some of them called many times and even offered higher salaries. "It's not about the money; I love arts because it is a hobby, and hopefully, I can find a job that I am passionate about."
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had set June 30 as the deadline for private sector companies to achieve nationalisation targets for the first half of 2024 — which is to add one per cent more Emiratis to their workforce.
As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, in the weeks leading to the deadline, job-seekers were inundated with calls from companies to sign job contracts, even if the roles don’t necessarily match their skills or experience.
Emirati job-seekers pointed out that the ministry gave sufficient time to private companies to hire locals. Some said they even received job contracts without formal interviews.
Maryam H., an engineering graduate, was hired by a holding company with many subsidiaries. Although she wanted to work for a company that aligned with her qualifications, the recruiters placed her in one that is unrelated to her major. Maryam has now requested that she be transferred to an engineering company under the corporation.
Hajar Hassan, a media and communication graduate from Zayed University, expressed her gratitude for the Emiratisation programme. "I believe the private sector is filled with opportunities to build a career and develop skills.”
However, her job search journey as a fresh graduate was difficult as many media-related companies required experience.
She said this past April, she started getting offers from companies she did not even apply to. "Every day, I had between two to three interviews, but nothing was related to my skills. They all were looking for someone who spoke English.”
Having received many similar offers, she just accepted the job that offered the highest salary. Fortunately for her, before she completed the joining formalities, she got an offer that matched her qualifications. "My prayers were answered, and I believe that this job is a result of my hard work in searching for a suitable role and handling the massive volume of interview calls I received daily.”
Another Emirati, Sabta Mubarak has eight years of experience in data entry. She left her previous job due to a health issue.
Recently, she got a job offer, with the recruiter saying she was selected based on her experience. She joined the company despite the low salary it offered. However, the job was different from what she thought it would be. "They kept shifting me every two weeks to different departments. Most of the departments did not offer anything that matched my experience," Sabta said.
She said many Emiratis miss finding a suitable job due to last-minute hiring done by companies just to fulfil their quotas.
Private companies in the country are required to increase the percentage of their Emirati workforce by two per cent every year to reach at least 10 per cent by 2026. This target is divided into two: 1 per cent in the first half and another 1 per cent in the second. Non-compliance results in fines worth thousands of dirhams for every national not hired.
Experts have previously highlighted how Emiratisation should have a year-round strategy rather than rushing at the last minute to meet requirements
