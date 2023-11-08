UAE helps Gaza: New dates announced for donation drive in Abu Dhabi, Ajman

File photo

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 7:28 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 7:32 PM

UAE residents who wish to help Palestinians in war-torn Gaza can come and volunteer for the nationwide relief efforts in two new events scheduled in Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

The Tarahum for Gaza (Compassion for Gaza) campaign is moving to Ajman tomorrow, November 9, and will head back to the UAE Capital on November 12, it was announced on Wednesday.

Supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the campaign seeks to provide much-needed relief to Palestinian people amidst the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Here are the details of the two 'Compassion for Gaza' events:

Ajman: November 9, Emirates Hospitality Hall

Abu Dhabi: November 12, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ports Hall, 9am to 2pm

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Operations to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip have begun. With the help of the World Food Programme, relief items are already being distributed to beneficiaries, Mofa said in a statement.

Eight planes packed with 200 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and other relief items have so far been sent to Gaza — thanks to the UAE-wide humanitarian campaign.

The UAE has been exerting every effort to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians caught in war.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently directed the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 — which will see the establishment of a field hospital in Gaza Strip. He had also ordered that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to the UAE for medical treatment.

Donations have also been pouring into the cause through authorised charities and humanitarian institutions in the country.

ALSO READ: