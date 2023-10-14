UAE helps Gaza: How residents can contribute to donation drive for Palestinians

Palestinians flee from their homes in Gaza City following the Israeli army's warning on October 13. — AFP

Registration is now open for UAE residents who wish to volunteer as the country begins its 'Compassion for Gaza' relief drive tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), which will be overseeing the operations tomorrow, has listed the details on how the country's Good Samaritans can contribute.

From 9am to 4pm on Sunday, October 15, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal will serve as a humanitarian centre, where food and relief parcels will be prepared and assembled.

Those who wish to be part of the initiative should register by scanning the QR code on this ERC poster:

Registration is open to all, the ERC said. After the Abu Dhabi leg of the drive, more relief centres will be set up in other emirates.

Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine. As attacks escalate, the death toll from both sides has now crossed 3,500.

Through the Compassion for Gaza campaign — which was launched on Friday — the UAE hopes to support the vulnerable, particularly the more than one million children who make up nearly half of Gaza Strip's population.

Basic needs, in addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials, shall be provided to them and their mothers.

