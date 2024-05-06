UAE: Heavy rains turn desert green; top spots to visit

Photos: Supplied

Large swathes of the deserts in the UAE have turned into lush green landscapes following a period of higher-than-usual rainfall over the past couple of weeks. Explorers in the country have witnessed several areas carpeted in greenery, including parts of the Sharjah-Kalba road around Shawka and Masafi-Dibba.

“I have been seeing it getting greener for a while since we began getting more rain,” said explorer and rain chaser Sajjad. “However, this year the greenery is even more after the record-breaking rainfall.”

He shared his video of the Sharjah-Kalba road on a recent visit.

The expat, who has been living in Dubai for over a decade, said that this is the first time he had seen the country so green.

“I have travelled all over the UAE chasing rain and I have seen my fair share of greenery,” he said. “However, this is the first time I have seen such extensive parts of the country covered in a blanket of green. In most parts, it was impossible to see even a patch of sand.”

Overflowing wadis

Other explorers have reported experiencing overflowing wadis across the country.

Dubai resident Asif decided to drive to Masafi to check out one of the wadis. “I have a group of friends with whom I explore the country,” he said. “We had heard from many others that the wadis were full and there were a lot of places to enjoy a cool dip as temperatures soared.”

Asif

Their drive took them to Wadi Dafta in Ras Al Khaimah. “At many spots on the way, we could see little wadis and most of them were very busy with lots of people,” he said. “We found a relatively quiet spot further up where we had a very nice time swimming there.”

Hatta resident Fahad M. said several wadis in the city were also gushing with water, attracting several visitors. He shared a photo of a waterfall close to his home.

“This is the water that is coming from Thaani dam in Hatta,” he said. “We haven’t had such gushing springs and waterfalls in a long time. Since the April 16 rains, water has been flowing nonstop.“

Experience of a lifetime

For Sharjah resident Soumyan, the visit to Wadi Milh was the experience of a lifetime.

“It was the first time in my 21 years in that I had seen so much water in a wadi,” he said. “It was so fresh, clear and beautiful. We had gone as a group of 11 and it was one of the most memorable experiences.”

The UAE has seen a heavy spell of rain over the last few months, including the heaviest rain the country has seen in the last 75 years. More rain is expected in the next few weeks in the lead up to summer.

