UAE has energies, bright minds of youth for sustainable development journey: Sheikha Fatima

Mother of the Nation called for rallying efforts to translate the country's directions to equip young people with future skills

By WAM Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 8:11 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has emphasised that the UAE has tremendous energies and bright young minds that rely on it to continue the comprehensive and sustainable development of the dear homeland.

She also hailed the speech of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through a tweet to the President's account on World Youth Skills Day.

Sheikha Fatima called for rallying efforts to translate the country's directions to equip young people with future skills.

Sheikha Fatima said, "In the UAE, Emiratis grow up in an ideal environment established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He prioritised the care given to the young people, safeguarded their rights at the forefront of development, and placed them in a very important and strategic position."

She added that he was motivated by his fatherly feelings towards all Emiratis. Since the country's establishment, he sought to prepare a conscious and educated generation capable of assuming responsibility for development, and equipped morals and values gleaned from the authenticity of our civilisation, sustained by our ancient history. This enlightened approach has been adopted by the wise leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The GWU has worked tirelessly to translate the wise directives to equip Emirati women and invest in their skills to serve their homeland and community as part of its constant collaboration with strategic partners from the federal and local departments, the private sector, civil society institutions, and international and regional organisations.

Noura Al Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General, said, "The GWU has worked with a systematic strategy that began at the foundation stage, with the launch of the GWU's Information Training Centre in 2000, which had a notable impact on achieving this vision."

ALSO READ: