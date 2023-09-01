UAE Hall inaugurated at Moscow Government Institute of International Relations

The project also features, at a height of 263 metres, the highest solar energy tower on the planet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inaugurated the UAE Hall at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on Friday. Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Anatoly Torkunov, Rector of the Institute, were also present.
On the start of the new academic year in Russia, Lavrov gave a speech in which he said: "Today, we are attending a symbolic event, the opening of the UAE Hall at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
"This fully reflects the growing nature of the strategic partnership between our countries and confirms our close cooperation built over many years and based on mutual trust and the search for balanced interests," he added.
ALSO READ:
The UAE is Russia's leading trading partner among Arab countries, with their bilateral trade reaching nearly US$10 billion, Lavrov stressed, noting that this figure is on the rise, and Moscow strongly supports Abu Dhabi's keenness to join the BRICS group.
The project also features, at a height of 263 metres, the highest solar energy tower on the planet
The official reception ceremonies include a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan
Members of the community say the founder's remarks supporting Israel's latest offensive in the region do not align with their values
Dubai-based carrier landed safely and offered medical assistance to affected travellers, while additional support given via satellite link
Experts offer tips to spot signs of depression and advocate for impactful parental strategies
The trade-in tokens will create incentives to drive investment in green projects such as forestation and carbon capture
Three residents, hailing from different countries, bagged the raffle
Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is the fourth Indian to receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’