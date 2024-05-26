UAE: Graduated from a private university? Here's how to get your documents attested

Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow
Are you a fresh university graduate who got your first job? Or do you need to get your documents in order to apply for a Golden Visa? Whether it's for applications to a programme of higher study, a job, or any other professional platform, you will need to get your documents attested.
Here is a step-by-step guide for students and graduates of higher education within the country to attest their documents online, including the cost, steps involved, and estimated time taken.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Students or graduates of private institutions of higher study in UAE can attest their documents online in the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website. Students of public institutions of higher education in the country do not require attestation of documents.
The documents required vary depending on the document you wish to attest. Here is a list of all the documents you need according to MOE, based on the category:
Attestation of diploma or bachelor's degree:
Attestation of graduate diploma or master's degree:
Attestation of doctoral degrees:
Attestation of documents for continuing students:
Attestation of documents for education faculty members:
Attestation of documents if student has transferred hours:
The cost is Dh50 for each document to be attested. The transcript will be counted as one document. The estimated time for the attestation service is three working days.
The documents should meet the following conditions:
For documents that require attestation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which may include transcripts from outside UAE, birth certificates, marriage certificates, medical reports, and employment contracts, you can attest them through Mofa's online platform.
ALSO READ:
Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow
Motorists are advised to adhere to traffic rules and exercise caution when driving
They are not only participating but defying expectations and breaking barriers
Some visitors unintentionally stay back for longer, unaware that the 10-day grace period has been removed
The ministry stressed the necessity of ensuring urgent, sustainable, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and relief for the Gaza Strip
'With temperatures soaring, several aspects of your vehicle need attention,' an expert said to Khaleej Times
This minimally invasive surgical technique involves using small incisions through which surgeons insert a tiny camera and specialised surgical tools
The establishment has violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation