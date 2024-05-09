E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Google Chrome users 'recommended' to update browser by authority

These vulnerabilities 'could allow an attacker to remotely execute malicious code on a victim's machine in the context of the logged-in user'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 3:25 PM

The UAE's Cyber Security Council has recommended residents using Google Chrome to update their browsers after the tech giant released a new update.

In a tweet on X, the authority said, "Google released security updates to address multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser."


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These vulnerabilities "could allow an attacker to remotely execute malicious code on a victim's machine in the context of the logged-in user, leading to data theft, installation of malware, or impersonation of the user."


The Council has recommended updating Google Chrome to the latest version and has encouraged sharing any information and findings regarding the same with the authorities.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE