E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Gold prices rise in Dubai ahead of US inflation data

Investors are watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) that is to be released on Wednesday

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Shihab
Photo: Shihab

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 9:41 AM

Gold prices in the UAE rose at the opening of the markets on Wednesday, in line with the rise in the global rates.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh285.5 per gram on Wednesday morning while 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh264.25, Dh256.0 and Dh219.25 per gram, respectively.


The prices have increased by one-and-a-half dirhams per gram in the past 24 hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Spot gold was trading at $2,356.49 per ounce at 9.23 am UAE time.

George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East, said gold has seen modest movements as investors adopt a cautious stance in anticipation of critical US inflation data releases scheduled for this week.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

He added that investors are keeping an eye on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is to be released on Wednesday.

“Upcoming reports are pivotal as they could provide insights into the Federal Reserve's timing for its initial rate adjustments. Investors are particularly keen on the possibility of a rate cut in September, contingent on the inflation data. Should the inflation figures exceed expectations, the likelihood of a rate cut may diminish, potentially negatively impacting gold prices. However, demand for gold from the Asian markets, particularly China, is expected to continue to provide support to current price levels,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from UAE