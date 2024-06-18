UAE gives 70% of $100 million pledge to UN, humanitarian agencies in Sudan

File photo

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 8:49 AM

The UAE has allocated 70 per cent of the $100 million it pledged in April to United Nations (UN) agencies and humanitarian organisations, in support of efforts dedicated to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The assistance was announced during the the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries.

The aid will provide a full range of assistance, including food and health services, livelihood support, emergency shelter and the protection of women. Through this assistance, the UAE is hopeful that it will prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the imminent risk of famine in Sudan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) emphasised that the aid will be allocated to key partners and UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN World Food Programme (WFP), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, the UAE has been providing assistance since the beginning of the crisis to provide support and aid to the Sudanese people, as well as mitigate the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and neighbouring countries, highlighted

The UAE has provided $130 million in humanitarian aid, and 9,500 tonnes of food and medical supplies through the operation of 148 relief planes, in addition to dispatching a ship carrying approximately 1,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies.

The country has also supported refugee camps for displaced Sudanese people in Abéché and in a number of regions in Chad, and dispatched a plane carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies to Sudanese refugees in South Sudan through the WFP.

"The aid provided to Sudan and neighbouring countries by the UAE reflects the unwavering commitment of the country's leadership to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Sudanese people, to address humanitarian challenges and continuously extend assistance and support to Sudan," said Al Hashimy.

The minister also emphasised that the UAE will provide aid to El Fasher and other areas in Sudan in cooperation with WFP.

"Within the framework of providing medical services to the Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries, the UAE built two field hospitals in the Chadian cities of Amdjarass and Abéché to support the brotherly Sudanese people. The hospitals' care is extended to all civilians in need, regardless of nationality, age, gender, or political association. The number of patients treated at the hospital in Amdjarass since its establishment has reached 29,378," the minister added.

Al Hashimy, reiterated the UAE's consistent position, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the need to reach of a peaceful solution for the crisis by returning to the political process. The UAE also called for joint efforts and collaboration to end the conflict, enhance the security and stability of Sudan, prevent further loss of life, and establish a national consensus towards forming a government where civilians lead and participate, while meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for development and prosperity.