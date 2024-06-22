UAE gives $10 million, supports UN humanitarian efforts in Sudan

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 9:22 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 9:31 AM

The UAE has given $5 million to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) as part of an agreement with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

This assistance to OCHA is part of the country's of $70 million donation aimed to address urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through United Nations (UN) agencies and humanitarian organisations.

The country has also donated $5 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN, which will be directed towards the project titled'Mitigating Famine in Sudan – Support to Conflict-Affected Vulnerable Smallholder Farming and Pastoralist Households'.

The FAO project, set to run for one year, aims to provide emergency crop, livestock, and veterinary assistance to 275,000 vulnerable smallholder farmer and pastoralist households, benefiting approximately 1,375,000 individuals.

This funding is a substantial portion of the $100 million pledge made by the UAE in April at the ‘International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries’.

"We must do everything in our power to stop famine in Sudan, and this is what these allocations aim to achieve,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She explained that “providing emergency agricultural support, which will benefit about 1,375,000 people, can alleviate the situation".