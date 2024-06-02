E-Paper

UAE: ‘Ghost’ Nebula located 550 light-years away captured from Abu Dhabi desert

The nebula is composed of cosmic gas and dust, and consists mostly of ionized hydrogen

Photo: International Astronomical Centre/X
Photo: International Astronomical Centre/X

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 8:56 PM

The nebula called "Cassiopeia's Ghost" was photographed from the Abu Dhabi desert, by Al Khatam Astronomical Observatory.

This nebula is named due to its shape and its location within the Cassiopeia star group, according to a statement posted on X.


It is composed of cosmic gas and dust, and is located 550 light-years away.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The nebula consists mostly of ionized hydrogen. It appears red due to ultraviolet rays coming from a giant blue star near it that does not appear in the image (Gamma Cassiopeia), and the light blue color is due to the reflection of rays from the dust in the nebula, the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said on X.

The image was taken using the main observatory telescope with a diameter of 36 cm.

It consists of a compilation of 156 images taken with a hydrogen filter, 153 images taken with a sulfur filter, and 155 images taken with an oxygen filter.

Each image has a duration of 3 minutes, which is a total of 464 images, lasting 23 hours.

