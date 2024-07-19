UAE: Getting calls from unknown numbers? Experts warn of deepfake scams

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Scammers are getting more sophisticated and convincing day by day. Cybersecurity experts warned one of the methods now employed by fraudsters is audio deepfake, where AI (artificial intelligence) is used to replicate voices and even faces to make scams more realistic and believable.

Irene Corpuz, founding partner and board member at Women in Cybersecurity Middle East, cited a case in May this year, where a British engineering company in Hong Kong lost around HK$200m to criminals who used AI-generated video call.

“Scammers will engage you in phone conversations so that they can record your voice and use it in a future scam,” said Corpuz, adding how this can also be done in zoom meetings where there are multiple participants.

“When a victim hears the voice or sees a video of a friend or a loved one, the scam becomes more believable,” she explained.

Avoid ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions

For audio deepfakes, Corpuz said the public should pay attention to the words used. She told Khaleej Times: “Be cautious if you receive a call from an unknown number, especially if the caller initiates a conversation with questions that require a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.”

How do scammers use this? Corpuz explained: “Scammers can initiate calls with a chatbot and when a chatbot will confirm a transaction request with a question: ‘Would you like to initiate a payment. Is this correct?’ This is when the scammers can use the recorded ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer."

“So, avoid answering with affirmative phrases like ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to unknown callers. Scammers may record your voice and use it to authorise fraudulent transactions or trick automated systems that use voice recognition for identity verification,” Corpuz reiterated.

Scammers can also use verification tactics to make the other person on the line believe it was a legitimate call. “The scammer would say ‘the first digits of your Emirates ID are 784-19… and then ….???’ Take note that the scammer is trying to make you fall into a trap by supplying the remaining digits of your Emirates ID,” Corpuz said, adding,” Once they convince you that they are legit, then they can execute their modus. Most scam callers also pretend they are from banks, central banks, the police, and utility companies.”

What to look out for

JD Ackley, CEO at Raizor, a conversational AI deployment and services organisation, told Khaleej Times: “There are things to look out for but first, be aware of any unsolicited calls. Typically, scammers are looking for any reason you might take a call from them and their premise will be generic and they will zero in on things you mention – because bots are programmed to take direction based on your responses.”

“Scammers always have a vague idea of your demographic and nothing more specific – except what you tell them,” added Ackley, explaining: “If they are asking probing questions about who you are or your habits, be cautious and ask them why they need to know.”

Second thing to be vigilant about is the request for payment in unusual terms. Ackley said: “A legitimate business will not request payment in any type of gift card or money transfer.”

“And finally, if it is something you really need to address, ask for a call back number and tell them you will call them back. Scammers will do anything to keep you on the call and extract payment during that call, but only a legitimate business will have a proper way for you to call them back,” added Ackley, who is a veteran in the contact centre space for more than 25 years.

Don’t let your guard down