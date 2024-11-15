UAE gets region's first US preclearance customs facility at Abu Dhabi Airport

Screengrab: AD Ports/X

AD Ports Group has announced on Friday the official opening of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

The new US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facility, which started operating at Zayed International Airport on October 9, has processed tens of thousands of passengers, saving them hours of queuing upon arrival in the US.

Thanks to advanced technologies, such as facial comparison, simplified arrival and a mobile passport control processing (MPC) app, CBP has the capacity to process large volumes of passengers quickly, said Jamil Musleh, Port Director of the facility.

Since the Zayed Airport’s CBP opened on October 9, it processed preclearance for an estimated 40,000 US travellers, he told Khaleej Times.

Furthermore, the US CBP recently launched a Global Entry partnership with the UAE allowing its citizens to apply for expedited entry, speeding up customs and immigration processes for pre-approved travellers.

CBP preclearance has been available at Abu Dhabi Airports for Etihad passengers since January 2014. When commercial flights were transferred to the recently opened Zayed International Airport (AUH) a year ago, US travellers continued to benefit from CBP preclearance using the old facility till the new site was ready.

On Friday, top US and Abu Dhabi Airport officials celebrated the inauguration of the new establishment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The opening of the facility, which is the only US preclearance in the Middle East and Asia region, comes as AUH celebrates its first anniversary.

“Following a remarkable first year of operation for Zayed International Airport, this facility represents another significant step toward our vision of becoming a leading global aviation hub and exceeding passenger expectations,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Etihad currently flies 35 times per week to four US gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

The US Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong described the occasion as ‘another milestone’ for the UAE-US strategic partnership and ‘people-to-people ties’.

"Travellers to the United States can now expedite their journey in this beautiful state-of-art facility. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the United States and continuing to strengthen our friendship with the UAE." She hailed Etihad for their 'impressive Business and First-class lounges', looking forward to their new premium guests' lounge that will be available from next month at the new preclearance facility. The Presence of US CBP preclearance at Zayed International Airport connects the Middle East, Africa, Asia, to the United States, said CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Judson Murdock. "This increased connectivity promotes tourism, cultural exchange, and international business relations. This strategic relationship not only benefits the UAE and the US but also promotes peace and prosperity in the broader international community," he added.