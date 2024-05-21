UAE gets new treatment for incurable hair loss condition

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
Pfizer announced today an advancement in treating severe alopecia areata in the UAE for patients as young as 12 years old.
This new once-daily oral capsule offers hope for patients living with the challenges brought by this autoimmune disease.
It is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, resulting in patchy hair loss.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Dr Fatima Albreiki, Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Dermatology Society, said, "I believe in advancing therapies that not only address the physical manifestations but also the emotional impact of hair loss. Introducing this treatment in the UAE marks a promising advancement in treatment options for patients, potentially transforming the lives of those affected."
Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer's Gulf Cluster Lead, said, "This new advancement in the treatment of severe Alopecia Areata is an important milestone for patients as young as 12 years of age."
With inputs from WAM
ALSO READ:
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
General elections will be held in South Africa on May 29 to elect the National Assembly
RTA raises over Dh65 million through open auction of 90 premium number plates
Students engaged in workshops, explored artworks, and even displayed their projects before a diverse gathering
The focus on developing autonomous vehicles follows the UAE government’s mission to make the country a testing hub
The initiative expects to reduce 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, which is equivalent to planting 1.8 million trees
Accelerated public and private investment and structural reforms 'could spur growth more than expected', said IMF
The bulk of the swarms seen in the Emirates is made up of Wandering Gliders — the world's most widespread dragonfly that is found in open areas