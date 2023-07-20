UAE gets 7 multi-millionaires in 6 months: How Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw changed residents' lives

More than 200 weekly winners won cash that accumulated to a total of Dh8.25 million

Photos: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 3:11 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the GCC, has transformed the lives of 291 people by giving away more than Dh159 million worth of cash, gold, and dream car prizes, in the first six months of this year.

On the third day of every month, one lucky grand prize winner is announced during the Big Ticket live show held in Abu Dhabi. Over the past six months, a total of seven multi-millionaires pocketed a collective amount of Dh143 million in grand prizes. In addition to the winners of the grand prize, seven ‘Dream Car’ winners took home luxury cars including Maserati, Range Rover, and BMW.

Among this year’s grand prize winners is Pradeep Kumar, who won Dh15 million in May.

“I actually won a Dh100,000 cash prize with Big Ticket back in 1998. I quickly learned the hard way the importance of taking advantage of long-term investment opportunities,” said Kumar.

“Winning a raffle draw is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but unfortunately many people end up spending their winnings unwisely. I believe it’s important to take a more conservative approach when it comes to planning smart investments for the future. Slow and steady wins the race.”

Like Pradeep, Ranjit Jumar Pal, who bagged the Dh23 million grand prize in February, said he is keen to make careful investments that can support his family’s well-being in the long term.

“Thanks to Big Ticket, I now feel I am able to secure better futures for my children. I have saved most of my winnings and plan to wait an additional three to six months before putting together a roadmap for how I would like to use the prize money,” Pal said.

Mohamed Ali Moideen, Big Ticket’s most recent grand prize winner of Dh15 million in July, noted: “When I first started receiving calls from the Big Ticket team, I thought I was being pranked by family and friends. I couldn’t believe I had won,” said Moideen.

“I’d pooled my money with 20 friends, so I’ll be splitting the cash prize amount with them.”

Currently, he owns a tower maintenance company and plans to expand the business to a construction one. He is looking to secure good business opportunities and investments that can help him achieve this goal.

Weekly cash and gold prize winners

More than 200 weekly winners won cash that accumulated to a total of Dh8.25 million. Weekly gold prize winners, each of whom took home 1 kg of 24-carat gold, walked away with the equivalent of Dh1.15 million

With Big Ticket, customers have the opportunity to fast-track their dreams. What started in 1992 as a monthly raffle draw for a Dh1 million cash prize has now evolved to offer a grand prize amount of up to Dh35 million in cash.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with Dh15 million on August 3. Also, there are guaranteed cash prizes for 10 lucky individuals, including a second prize of Dh100,000, and more. All Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to walk away with Dh100,000 every week.

In addition to the guaranteed cash prizes, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a Jeep Wrangler on August 3.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

ALSO READ: