UAE: Get free entry to Louvre, Qasr Al Hosn when you visit Abu Dhabi book fair

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 12:08 PM

This year's Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is giving visitors a range of freebies — including tickets to some of the Capital's cultural landmarks.

ADIBF, which runs until Sunday, is hosting as many as 1,350 exhibitors from 90 countries.

While entry to the fair is free, tickets should be booked by registering on its official website https://adbookfair.com. Visitors then get a free one-time visit to the Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi. While the fair ends on May 5, the complimentary access to the two cultural destinations is valid until May 12.

Fair-goers also get a host of book subscription discounts and exclusive offers from publishing partners:

A special rate of Dh30 for a three-month subscription on the ‘Rufoof’ platform

60 per cent discount on an annual subscription to the Storytel platform

50 per cent discount on an annual subscription for the ‘Iqraaly‏’ platform

Visitors can also listen to the works of novelist Naguib Mahfouz on the ‘Iqraaly‏’ app for free – an initiative done in collaboration with Diwan Publishing

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), such initiatives aim to encourage a love of reading and promote culture and dialogue among people.

Besides thousands of books and rare works on display, activities and cultural events are also lined up at the event.

The growing attendance from publishers and visitors reflects Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading international cultural hub, said Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, ALC executive director and director of the ADIBF.

“This underlines the emirate’s efforts to promote the Arabic language and culture, and support intellectual and cultural exchange among peoples, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre,” Al Tunaiji said.

“This year’s fair offers a range of new initiatives and events, as well as a wide selection of books, including print, e-books, and audiobooks. The agenda includes diverse cultural and professional programmes, activities for children and families, the Guest of Honour programme – which, this year, honours Egypt – and the Focus Personality for ADIBF 2024, renowned Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz."

The fair has also launched a new programme titled 'Book of the World', which highlights precious works that have influenced world culture.

