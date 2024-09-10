UAE: Genetic testing mandatory for citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi from October 1

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 4:43 PM

Citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi will now have to undergo an essential genetic testing as part of the premarital examination programme, authorities said on Tuesday.

The emirate's Department of Health said that this will be mandatory from October 1, this year. Once the test has been taken, it will take 14 days for the results to be issued, it added.

Programme data of 800 couples since 2022 has shown that 86 per cent successfully verified genetic compatibility, while only 14 per cent of them required additional intervention and a suitable family planning plan based on their genetic results.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The genetic test covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions and enhances the ability to detect genetic risks or potential hereditary conditions. It is considered one of the most important preventive measures when planning to start a family.

This test includes consultations with healthcare specialists and genetic counsellors, a crucial step in achieving a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and available treatment options.