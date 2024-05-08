UAE: Gaming area in RAK's Wynn resort will be centrally located; other areas will be equally accessible

The main lobby of Wynn resort. Photo: Supplied

The gaming area in Ras Al Khaimah's first integrated resort will be 'centrally located' and readily accessible to visitors, according to an executive. However, visitors can avoid entering the gaming area and still enjoy in the array of other experiences offered at the multibillion property in Al Marjan.

“It (the gaming area) will be centrally located and it is going to be its own space,” said Chief Communications Officer of the resort Michael Weaver. “It will be very easily accessible to the visitors. However, there will be other people who want to come and enjoy all the other experiences. So it will be very possible to come, experience the rooms, the restaurants, the spa, shopping and never enter the gaming area.”

Weaver revealed that the resort will have 20 restaurants, some of which will be helmed by top chefs from around the world. “Each of the restaurants will be their own unique page,” he said.

“We will have international chefs at some of them. The focus is on, with more than 20 restaurants and lounges, we'll be able to have a wide variety that will match the tastes of the international visitors that we expect to have. So there are some that are pretty special. Many of the restaurants will overlook the beach so people will be able to have a view of the sunset and water.”

He was talking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) conference in Dubai.

View from the poolscape at Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Water activities and night life

Weaver added that the resort would have a several activities apart from the gaming centre. “We will have programming around the beach, the water, as well as a nightlife experience that will incorporate the beach also. Right in front of the hotel is this beautiful 3.6-hectare tropical landscape pool experience. So, people will have the feeling of being at a beautiful tropical beach resort.”

Nothing like it

On Monday, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) released new images of the property which is its first beachfront resort. Being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf, the resort will “take advantage” of the natural beauty of the island, according to Weaver.

“By being on the beach, right on the Arabian Sea, we'll be able to pull in all of the light, all of the water experiences and have a resort that will be a very unique experience for people,” he said. “There won't be anything else like it in the world that incorporates that kind of nature and everything that Ras Al Khaimah has to offer.”

The resort with over 1,500 rooms will also have luxurious suites and private rooms. “have a series of beautiful luxury-filled estates around the marina,” he said. “We'll have the rare opportunity to be able to have a marina adjacent to the resort for people who want to ride by water."

Construction underway at Al Marjan Island.

Opening in 2027

The resort is expected to finish construction in 2025 and open to public in 2027. “Right now, we're pouring concrete and going up each floor,” he said. “So, we're expecting to top off the building in late 2025. Then we will start to finish the interiors. And that will take until early 2027.”

Under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, the structure of the resort is expected to be more than 300 metres when completed. According to CCO, it will be an “iconic landmark” for the country and will be something the “UAE has never seen before.”

