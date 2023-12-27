UAE: Full list of New Year's Eve fireworks across emirates

Over 50 boats were moved from the marinas situated in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, as well as from the Emirates Palace to Al Lulu Island to form the acronym
Looking to ring in the New Year with a stunning display of fireworks?
The UAE, every year, boasts several locations of New Year's Eve celebrations. This year, however, Sharjah has decided to ban celebrations in solidarity with Gaza.
So, if you plan to catch the fireworks at the end of this year then you can head to these spots across the country:
Sheikh Zayed Festival
A major display will last 60 minutes nonstop, breaking 3 new Guinness World Records in terms of quantity, time and formation.
Yas Bay
Fireworks will begin at 9pm and will continue till 12am, January 1, 2024.
Four Seasons and Grand Hyatt
The fireworks show will last until 1am, 2024
Yas Links
Fireworks will begin at 9pm on December 31, 2024
Al Maryah Island Promenade
Fireworks will take place at midnight, bringing in the New Year.
Hudayriyat Island
A colourful display of fireworks will also be visible from Hudayriyat Island. The show will ring in the New Year at midnight.
Burj Khalifa
The classic Burj Khalifa fireworks will also take place the the stroke of midnight. This year, however, it would be a paid event. Tickets have already been sold out online.
Palm Jumeirah
A stunning fireworks show will line the island, as residents and tourists plan to gather to witness the colourful display yet again this year.
Burj Al Arab
Dubai's iconic 7-star hotel will also have a firework show that visitors can enjoy while welcoming 2024.
Hatta
At the Hatta festival, there are fireworks at 8pm every day until December 31, 2023, when there will be a show of lights and colours.
Al Seef
At this spot too, there are fireworks everyday. The shows take place at 9pm, however, the final show on New Year's Eve will be held at 11.59pm.
Bluewaters
The island will offer live entertainment 7pm onwards and will end the night with fireworks as the clock strikes 12.
The Beach
The Beach in JBR will also be offering a view to the colourful firework show at 11.59pm on New Year's Eve.
Global Village
The popular festival park will be lighting up the skies as it marks seven midnights, depending on different time zones of seven countries. From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in distinct New Year's celebrations at the top of each hour, from 8pm until 1am.
Stretching across the 4.5km waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the display aims to set new records.
Residents and visitors will be able to choose from two events where they can watch the fireworks. A free public event will offer DJ entertainment, kids' activities, food trucks, and a section for bachelors and families.
