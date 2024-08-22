UAE: From teaching orphans in Tanzania to learning new language, how students aced IGCSE/GCSE exams

This is in observance of two Philippine national holidays, along with the regular weekend in UAE
Inspiration came in different forms for students who got remarkable grades in their IGCSE/GCSE (International/ General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams on Thursday, August 22.
From teaching orphans in Tanzania, to getting unequivocal support from family and friends; to turning grief into motivation; balancing extra-curricular activities, and even learning a foreign language – these students not only excelled academically but also learned important lessons of life along the way.
UK-born Rayaan Haji, 16, spent his summer serving as a volunteer at Kijana Kwanza (Young People First), a non-denominational grassroots organisation based in Moshi, Tanzania that helps children and young people get access to education.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Brighton College Dubai student left for Tanzania a day after he finished his GCSE exams in the last week of June. Using his skills in Math – he scored 9, the highest possible grade in the exams – Haji tutored Tanzanian students his age in advanced mathematics.
“The lessons learned were reciprocal,” Haji told Khaleej Times. “I taught the students numbers, equations, formulas, and solutions. But they taught me about perseverance and the value of hard work to achieve your goals.”
He continued: “There was one boy whose father passed away when he was young and he was left at the care of his aunt. The boy told me that he would like to one day repay his aunt for her kindness, that’s why he’s studying hard. I admired his outlook in life and that made me realise the value of studying hard.”
Haji said his immersion at the orphanage in Tanzania was like a practical application of what he learned in school. His horizon was widened and he also learned some skills outside the campus – like how to properly slaughter a goat during Eid Al Adha.
He had fun as well. He played football with the orphaned children; he went to Marangu Waterfalls, at the foot of the iconic Mount Kilimanjaro; and he taught the students proper recitation of the Holy Quran.
After receiving his exam results – he got perfect grade 9s in Mathematics, English language, English literature, Physics, French, and History – Haji will be continuing his A-level studies in further Math, Economics and French.
He wants to enter University of Cambridge to study Economics. He also wants to start a student organisation that will promote volunteerism for the benefit of orphaned children.
If there was one key ingredient that helped Brighton College Dubai student Sophie Ritchie get 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7 – it would be ‘aroha’ from her family.
Sophie, who is originally from New Zealand, said ‘aroha’ is the Māori word for love.
“I was both surprised and relieved with the results. I and am very thankful for the support from the teachers at school and the aroha from my family,” she told Khaleej Times, adding: “My grades will allow me to study the A-level subjects I need for entrance into medical school.”
Aside from 'aroha', however, she also had “a couple of secrets” that helped her prepare for the GCSE exams: consistency and Cadbury mini eggs – “they gave me some extra motivation,” she shared.
For Priyanka Navin, from GEMS Cambridge International Private School Sharjah, too, it was also the love from her family that helped get good grades. In her case though, there was an unfortunate event that happened two years ago when she lost her mother in 2022.
Navin turned her grief into motivation. She shared: “The last two years have been challenging and stressful to me due to personal loss. Despite this, I’ve accomplished enough to take me to the next steps in my academic journey. A huge thanks to my dad for his endless support and unwavering belief in me. I’m also extremely grateful to my mentors.”
For Narain Ayathan, a top GCSE achiever from Brighton College Abu Dhabi, who got 10 grade 9s and one grade 8, consistency was the key to his remarkable grades.
He said: “Achieving these results was certainly not easy. It required consistent effort and careful time management.”
“The most difficult part for me was balancing my outside commitments such as cricket, tennis, and piano lessons with my academic studies. My main advice to get top grades is to be consistent with revision, and use active revision techniques rather than passively reading,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mostafa Mourad, a student from GEMS Metropole School, who got six grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, learning another language became part of his studies. His thirst for learning also led him to take courses in Psychology and he taught himself German. Mostafa plans to take Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and English at GEMS Metropole in sixth form, and to follow his passion to get into a medical school in the US.
ALSO READ:
This is in observance of two Philippine national holidays, along with the regular weekend in UAE
A total of 700 male and female players will compete for cash prizes worth Dh1.2 million at the championship to be held in September
Starting September, vacancies will open up at local government agencies
One winner bought his ticket during a layover in Dubai on his way to Taiwan from South Africa
It is being conducted to measure readiness and response measures
One of the first women in the UAE society to secure formal education, Ousha bint Hussain was a trailblazer in many ways
The expat credits his success to equal opportunities offered in the country
The delegations urged RSF to open the Sennar junction, to expand access to humanitarian aid for up to 12 million Sudanese across multiple states