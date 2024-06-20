UAE: From July, Dh10,000 fine for unlicensed social media influencers in Abu Dhabi

UAE: Fujairah’s mountains had human settlements dating back to 13,000 years ago, new book reveals
Dr Michele Ziolkowski's book was launched by tourism department as part of an initiative to showcase Fujairah's rich past
Starting July, social media influencers and companies engaged in advertising and advertising activities without a licence will be penalised, according to the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi.
The penalties would amount up to Dh10,000 and could even lead to the closure of the companies.
The licence fee for individuals is Dh1,250; for companies it is Dh5,000.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Department said licences can easily be obtained through the Tamm platform by accessing the 'Department of Economic Development Services'.
It also said that foreigners from outside the country can obtain a licence provided they have an Emirates ID card or unified number.
The decision is also applicable to government companies.
The department also confirmed that influencers have to obtain government licence despite having permits from the Emirates Media Council.
Earlier, all licensed businesses in the emirate were directed to follow guidelines related to partnerships with social media influencers. Failure to comply will expose violators to closure or fines starting from Dh3,000 and going up to Dh10,000, the the Department of Economic Development said.
ALSO READ:
Dr Michele Ziolkowski's book was launched by tourism department as part of an initiative to showcase Fujairah's rich past
From a nurse who saved a man's life on a bus to someone who lost his dad to a heart attack, experts and expats alike are urging greater awareness
The company owner can practice business outside the freezone upon issuance of this licence
New flights are between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur International Airport
He was re-elected for a second term after the African National Congress put together an unprecedented coalition government
Once the new system is implemented, motorists will enjoy free parking for four hours during the weekdays and for six over the weekends
All falcons have undergone a comprehensive set of veterinary examinations and intensive training, and have been implanted with electronic chips
The Kidwais have until September 6 to secure a Dh10.37-million injection for their child suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy