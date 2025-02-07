UAE: Friday sermon at a Sharjah mosque to be translated into 40 languages via app

Al-Maghfirah mosque, Sharjah. Photo: File

In a first in the country, Friday sermons or khutbahs delivered at one of the largest mosques in Sharjah will be translated into as many as 40 languages.

The Friday sermons at Al Maghfirah Mosque in Al Seef area will be available for listening through an application called “Minbar”.

The initiative, launched by the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, aims at expanding the scope of the message of Friday sermons, especially for non-Arabic speakers. It is also in line with the leadership's keenness to use artificial intelligence technologies to improve government services.

The application, which is available for free on the App Store and Google Play, allows users to choose their preferred language from among 40 languages, including English, French, Urdu, Pashto, and others, and provides text or audio translation during or after the sermon.

The sermons can also be downloaded and saved for future reference.