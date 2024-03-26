UAE: Missing French teenage girl found, father confirms

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 1:12 PM

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated.]

French teenager Meline who went missing in Sharjah has been found, her father David Croiser confirmed to Khaleej Times.

KT has learnt that she is currently in a hospital. (More details are awaited.)

The teenager disappeared from her home near the Sharjah Grand Mosque. Seventeen-year-old Meline vanished during the early hours of Monday, March 25, between 1am and 5am from the Al Suyoh Suburb in Al Riqaibah, Sharjah.

David Croiser, well-known in the French community for his bakery, expressed deep concern over his daughter's sudden disappearance. "Meline left behind a troubling note suggesting it might be her last day," Croiser said to Khaleej Times. "We're really worried sick. It's been over 36 hours now. Our daughter's note has left us shaken. We've filed a report, and the Sharjah police are pulling out all the stops — using drones, scouring CCTV footage, and employing every available resource to find her. But every passing minute feels like an eternity."

Pooja, a close friend of the Croiser family, said Meline was in a 'fragile state of mind'. The family has circulated missing person posters in the area, hoping for any information that might lead to Meline's whereabouts.

Meline is the younger of two sisters. The Croisers urge anyone with information to come forward, as they desperately await news of Meline's safe return.

David says they are unsure of what Meline was wearing at the time of her disappearance as she left in the middle of the night. However, she is known to be carrying a light blue Eastpak backpack and wearing blue and green sport shoes.

Residents with any information can contact Sharjah Police or her family whose contact details are in the poster.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

