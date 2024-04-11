UAE: Free sweets given to passengers at Sharjah Airport on Eid Al Fitr

The leaders wished other worshippers at the mosques and musallahs on the joyous occasion
Sharjah Airport celebrated Eid Al Fitr with passengers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Employees at the airport offered sweets and warm hospitality to travellers, true to the spirit of Eid. This initiative is regularly implemented at Sharjah Airport. It is part of the airport's institutional values that include contributing to people's special moments with family and friends.
Airport-goers embraced this gesture, and expressed their eagerness to choose Sharjah Airport as their first choice for their trips to and from the country.
