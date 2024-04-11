UAE

UAE: Free sweets given to passengers at Sharjah Airport on Eid Al Fitr

Airport-goers embraced this gesture, and expressed their eagerness to choose the airport as their first choice for their trips

By Wam

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 9:05 AM

Last updated: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 9:35 AM

Sharjah Airport celebrated Eid Al Fitr with passengers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Employees at the airport offered sweets and warm hospitality to travellers, true to the spirit of Eid. This initiative is regularly implemented at Sharjah Airport. It is part of the airport's institutional values that include contributing to people's special moments with family and friends.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Airport-goers embraced this gesture, and expressed their eagerness to choose Sharjah Airport as their first choice for their trips to and from the country.


ALSO READ:


More news from UAE