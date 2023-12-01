UAE: Free mobile data, discounts for residents on 52nd National Day

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 4:03 PM

As the whole country is in the National Day celebratory mood, local telecom operators have joined the celebrations, offering free data, discounts and promotions to their subscribers.

UAE residents will enjoy a three-day long weekend this week as the government announced Monday, December 4, also a paid public holiday for both public and private sectors.

To spread the joy among residents celebrating the UAE National Day, du offered customers who are subscribed to a post-paid plan to enjoy 52 GB of free data. This offer can be activated through its app.

Similarly, prepaid customers can subscribe to the 52 GB free data offer by recharging with Dh30 or more, available through the du app as well. The offer is valid for a week from the activation date. Also, home customers will enjoy a 50 per cent discount on Video on Demand on 52 titles that are available during the promotion period.

“We are excited to extend our National Day celebrations to our customers through exclusive offers and promotions. Our aim is to spread joy and happiness in celebrating the UAE's cultural heritage and values, making our customers feel special and appreciated in our own small way,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du.

Similarly, Etisalat by e& is offering 52GB of local data to coincide with the UAE’s 52nd National Day. Mobile users can get this offer from the “Deals for You” page on the My Etisalat UAE app. The offer is valid for activation from December 1 to 3. Once activated, the 52GB local data will be valid from December 1 to 7. The offer is for all UAE nationals (postpaid and prepaid).

ALSO READ: