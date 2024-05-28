UAE: Free MMR vaccine for children in Abu Dhabi until June 17

Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under five globally
Children in Abu Dhabi can now get an additional free dose of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.
The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre announced that all children aged between 1 and 5 years can receive the extra dose, regardless of their past vaccination status or measles history.
The free offer starts from May 28, running until June 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Parents can book their child's appointment by visiting: www.adphc.gov.ae
ALSO READ:
Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under five globally
If a shared genetic mutation is detected in a couple, consultants help them make informed decisions about their future marriage and childbearing
The sale is scheduled from May 31 to June 2, across over 2,000 outlets
The funeral was held on Monday during Maghrib prayers at the Al Shahaba mosque
The eco-friendly hospitality project comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact
More than 4,200 Emirati youth from across the UAE participated in an Abu Dhabi career exhibition last month
As part of Operation 300bn, Emirates Development Bank will provide Dh30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies in five sectors
Participants must ensure their solution includes integration across at least 2 of the listed modes of transport