UAE foundation grants wishes of 21 sick children from Gaza

Thu 19 Sep 2024

Twenty-one sick children from war-torn Gaza had their wishes granted, thanks to a UAE organisation's humanitarian initiative.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation recently put together a special event at Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC) for the children and treated them to magic shows, meet-and-greet with cartoon characters, and spread of food and sweets.

"This gathering not only grants the children's wishes, but also reinforces the UAE's dedication to humanitarian causes and its support for those in need," said Mubarak Al Qahtani, the official spokesperson for EHC.

"Our country's vision is rooted in the belief that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves hope, dignity, and the opportunity to thrive."

The children from Gaza and their mothers expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its generous hospitality. They also thanked the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the organisers of Humanitarian City for creating special moments of joy in the face of challenges.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, said: "In keeping with the UAE's long-standing humanitarian tradition of supporting its brothers and sisters, we were committed to fulfilling the wishes of these children who are facing significant humanitarian and health challenges. Our goal was to ignite hope and optimism in their hearts during this difficult time for their homeland and to provide them with the happiness they have long desired."

