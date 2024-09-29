UAE Foreign Minister meets with António Guterres in New York

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 2:46 PM

At the UN headquarters in New York, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Guterres discussed boosting the cooperation between the UAE and the UN, especially in humanitarian and developmental fields.

The meeting also explored a number of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly session, held recently in New York, including the outcomes of the Summit of the Future, and its role in enhancing multilateral efforts to address global challenges.

Sheikh Abdullah and the UN chief exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and their impact on international peace and security, with a focus on bolstering global responses to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN and its various programmes, in support of sustainable development pathways in communities and the adoption of innovative, flexible, and effective solutions to address global challenges.