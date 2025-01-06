UAE foreign minister meets top Syrian official in Abu Dhabi, reiterates support for independence

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of providing all factors of security and stability for Syria's people for a future of prosperity, progress and development
Photos: Mofa
The UAE's foreign affairs minister met with Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government on Monday in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed his Syrian counterpart and the accompanying delegation in the Capital.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance strong fraternal relations between the two countries in areas of common interest. They also discussed the overall developments in Syria, the current regional situation, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over all its territories.
The Deputy Ruler also affirmed the Emirates' support for the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts that lead to achieving their aspirations for security, peace, stability and a decent life.
The minister pointed out the importance of providing all factors of security and stability for the Syrian people, for a future of prosperity, progress and development.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic.
The Syrian delegation included Marhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defence, Omar Al-Shaqrouq, Minister of Electricity, Ghiath Diab, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, and Anas Khattab, Head of the General Intelligence Service.
