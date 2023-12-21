UAE foreign minister meets Palestine Liberation Organisation official, discusses Gaza crisis

Besides the spectacles across the city, superstars — including Sting — are coming to the emirate to ring in 2024
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, in Abu Dhabi to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the escalating conflict.
The meeting focused on the ongoing international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, and protecting the civilians, with the two sides underscoring the critical need for a regular and reliable flow of essential supplies to the people of Gaza, to address their immediate needs and improve their living conditions.
The UAE top diplomat stressed that extremism, tension, and escalating violence have led the region to an unprecedented state of instability. He pointed out the importance of all regional and international efforts converging to reach a sustainable ceasefire and focus on enhancing the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.
Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the urgent importance of prioritising negotiations towards a framework for a two-state peace deal conducive to establishing sustainable security and stability in the region, and curbing the growing instability and violence fueled by extremism.
He also affirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, and working actively with the international community to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.
ALSO READ:
Besides the spectacles across the city, superstars — including Sting — are coming to the emirate to ring in 2024
The Ministry of Human Resources shared an advisory on social media platform X
Taking photos is strictly prohibited, and residents are advised to avoid the area
Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
Do you remember playing Sega as a kid? That's how it all started for Arshiya Faraghat, too — it's just that she now uses it to pay bills
Dubai Airports recently forecast annual passenger traffic surpassing 2019 figures to reach 86.8 million in 2023
Beyond medical care, these heroes are dedicated to ensuring the overall well-being of the infants by creating a nurturing environment
It is a porridge-like dish that is most often eaten during important family gatherings and at national and religious holidays, particularly during Ramadan