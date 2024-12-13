UAE foreign minister discusses Syria developments with 4 FMs over phone

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in Syria over the phone on Friday with his counterparts in Russia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco.

After almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus on Sunday with no sign of army deployments. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for Moscow. Russian state media outlet TASS said Assad and his family members have been provided with asylum in the Russian capital.

During the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the two sides affirmed the necessity of activating and strengthening the role of the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen.

They also stressed the importance of adhering to and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to reach a political settlement in Syria that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of safeguarding Syria's unity and sovereignty, supporting its security and stability, and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and progress.

In his call with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration Dr Badr Abdel Aty, Sheikh Abdullah discussed Syria's territorial integrity and stressed the importance of supporting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Following Assad's ouster, The UAE said it is closely monitoring the ongoing developments, and reiterates its commitment to the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, as well as to ensuring security and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on all Syrian parties to prioritise wisdom during this critical juncture in Syria's history, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations and ambitions of all segments of the Syrian population.

Sheikh Abdullah also held a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates during which the two parties reviewed ways to enhance international efforts to preserve Syria’s unity and meet the aspirations of its people for security, stability, and a dignified life.

Sheikh Abdullah also discussed current regional developments, including the situation in Syria with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita over the phone.

The foreign minister received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs. The call discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments and the overall situation in the region.