UAE: Food catering service shut down for being a 'danger to public health'

'Masterpiece of art': Top UAE officials laud 'intricate detail' of Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi
The temple has a distinctive water feature that rises upwards against the falling water, symbolising the essence of life and its spiritual journey
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has asked a catering service to shut down.
The authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the 'Royal Catering Services' facility in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra - Ghayathi.
The food facility held the commercial license number CN-1049959 and violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The authority informed residents of the closure through a post on Instagram. The authority said that the decision was taken after some confirmed cases of E. Coli poisoning.
Some people had reportedly had a white bean salad with meat that was contaminated with the bacteria, causing the authority to announce the shutdown.
