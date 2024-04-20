UAE floods: Dubai Airports CEO issues apology, says team 'working tirelessly' to address 'unique challenges'

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 2:40 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 3:53 PM

Days after the UAE was hit by torrential rains, the CEO of Dubai Airports has issued an open letter to passengers. Paul Griffiths spoke of the efforts of the teams at Dubai Airports and assured travellers that all partners were working towards the "welfare of guests and returning operations".

Read his entire statement below:

"We find ourselves navigating the effects of another unprecedented event – this time it’s the highest recorded rainfall in the UAE that has caused major disruption to our operations, our guests and our colleagues. Our efforts are focused on the welfare of our guests and returning operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to their normal schedule so passengers can reach their destinations as quickly as possible.

This is unchartered territory for us and it poses unique challenges but please rest assured, the entire airport community - my Dubai Airports team, airline partners, commercial partners and service partners are working tirelessly and relentlessly to address them. Together, we are working through this situation with resilience and determination.

The patience and cooperation of our guests during this challenging time is greatly appreciated and I sincerely apologise for the frustration and inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding."

