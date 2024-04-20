UAE floods: Dubai Airports CEO issues apology, says team 'working tirelessly' to address 'unique challenges'

Dubai's customs operations uninterrupted despite adverse weather; over 255,000 transactions completed
Work teams across all customs centres continued to process cargo clearance and inspections
Days after the UAE was hit by torrential rains, the CEO of Dubai Airports has issued an open letter to passengers. Paul Griffiths spoke of the efforts of the teams at Dubai Airports and assured travellers that all partners were working towards the "welfare of guests and returning operations".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Read his entire statement below:
"We find ourselves navigating the effects of another unprecedented event – this time it’s the highest recorded rainfall in the UAE that has caused major disruption to our operations, our guests and our colleagues. Our efforts are focused on the welfare of our guests and returning operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to their normal schedule so passengers can reach their destinations as quickly as possible.
This is unchartered territory for us and it poses unique challenges but please rest assured, the entire airport community - my Dubai Airports team, airline partners, commercial partners and service partners are working tirelessly and relentlessly to address them. Together, we are working through this situation with resilience and determination.
The patience and cooperation of our guests during this challenging time is greatly appreciated and I sincerely apologise for the frustration and inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding."
ALSO READ:
Work teams across all customs centres continued to process cargo clearance and inspections
The country called on the international community to intensify all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace
These initiatives are part of commitments by the local firms to support the UAE community in times of crisis
Though some employers were considerate enough to allow employees to work from home, some have asked staff to report to work now
It is a tale of love and dedication scripted in the heart of Abu Dhabi
Thousands of personnel deployed to clear accumulated water, clogged drains, and fallen trees
Areas such as Abu Shagara, Al Qasimiya, King Faisal Road, Al Mahatta, and Majaz have been particularly affected
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its call on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities