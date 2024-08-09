UAE flights: Etihad Airways plane from Abu Dhabi to Boston diverted due to bad weather

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for thunderstorm, rains; speed limit reduced due to poor visibility
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas until 7pm today
UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways on Friday said that its Boston-bound flight from Abu Dhabi was diverted to New York due to adverse weather conditions.
"Etihad Airways flight EY147 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Boston Logan Internation Airport on 09 August has diverted to New York John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) due to adverse weather conditions in Boston," the airline said on its website.
"We apologise for the disruption caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements. If you have a question, we’re here to help. Visit Contact us - Etihad Airways for our local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for any disruption to your travel plans," Etihad Airways added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The remnants of Debby churned through the US. mid-Atlantic toward New England on Friday, bringing heavy rains that could trigger flash flooding from Maryland to Vermont before the one-time hurricane blows out to sea this weekend, Reuters reported.
ALSO READ:
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas until 7pm today
He began his career at 17, handling heavy construction fabrication for cement and oil plants and later as a labourer on India's thermal power plants
The technology developed by NYU Abu Dhabi's Core Technology Platform can be used in various fields such as cardiovascular and neurological cases
The two countries share a longstanding relationship, driven by strategic partnerships and expanding economic cooperation
The RTA also informed that Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed on same dates for two weeks during weekends only
He won many events including the Formula One Intercontinental Cup Championship in the 2011 season
Crackdown comes after inspections revealed violation of anti-money laundering law
Mission has warned that law enforcement authorities in the Emirates will take action against individuals who get drunk, display disorderly behaviour, or verbally abuse