UAE: Five Emirati youths killed in road accident

AlNeyadi was joined by his fellow Expedition 69 crew members from his historic mission, including American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Francisco Rubio
Five young Emiratis were killed in an accident in Al Ain on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Police have said. A photo the police shared shows the mangled remains of the two vehicles that crashed.
Citing relatives, Arabic daily Al Khaleej reported that three of the deceased had graduated high school recently, while one was a Grade 12 student.
The collision happened on the Saa’ road in Al Ain. A relative told the Arabic daily that the vehicles crashed around 1am.
Funeral prayers were offered for the deceased at Martyr Omar Al Muqbali Mosque, after which they were laid to rest in Umm Ghafa.
The police have offered their condolences to the families of the deceased.
Officers urged residents to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours.
ALSO READ:
AlNeyadi was joined by his fellow Expedition 69 crew members from his historic mission, including American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Francisco Rubio
The top prize of Dh20 million goes unclaimed this week
The first batch of these fully equipped, life-saving vehicles was delivered through the Egyptian Rafah crossing
Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan leads the group of runners in what is believed to be the world’s largest free fun run
Authorities and professionals warn that with improper skills and equipment, off-roading can often lead to dangerous experiences
The tallest building in the world and the crown jewel in Dubai's skyline, marked the occasion by turning blue
Arabic language culture at the centrestage of the festival that offered 60,000 titles by 150 exhibitors
Some people had eaten a salad with meat that was contaminated with E. Coli bacteria