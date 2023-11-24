UAE: First Les Roches hospitality academy to open in Abu Dhabi next year

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 2:57 PM

A world-class hospitality education academy managed by Les Roches will open in Abu Dhabi next year, local authorities announced.

It will be Mena region’s first campus for Les Roches – a globally acclaimed hospitality and leisure higher education institution, said the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Welcoming its first student in September 2024, Les Roches Global Hospitality’s campus aims to provide hospitality skills and academic knowledge to nurture homegrown talent in the UAE and the region.

“In line with our vision of inspiring journeys of creativity and discovery, the new academy will play a key role in ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of the hospitality industry overall, propelling future generations with a keen interest to reach their full potential,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Accelerating high-potential industries such as hospitality through collaboration and strategic partnerships will continue to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a dynamic and sustainable hub for tourism. Celebrating Emirati hospitality and culture, the academy will add to our diverse ecosystem that preserves, promotes, and embodies Abu Dhabi’s heritage and innovative spirit,” Al Mubarak noted.

The academy seeks to attract UAE nationals and regional talents to the industry. It aims to focus on the practices and values of the UAE within its curriculum. The programme and methodology seek to support the hospitality sector by cultivating local talent with high-quality education and skills needed for the industry’s future. There will be a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees. The curriculum includes a range of hospitality-related and practical skills certifications, across areas including hotel operations, travel, tourism, transport and entrepreneurship.

Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches Global Hospitality, said: “This moment marks a new chapter in the history of a country and a region that have some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and that are future proofing themselves by training and preparing the next generation of industry leaders that uphold the values and authenticity of Emirati hospitality. We are very honoured to be part of this unique journey and contribute to raising the talents of tomorrow for the country.”

Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches ranks fourth in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It is among the schools under Sommet Education – a leader in hospitality education.

Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, said: “We are excited to be involved in a project that is born out of the leadership’s vision for the future of the hospitality sector in the emirate, and honoured to support Abu Dhabi in putting people’s development as a strategic priority.”

